Despite his public pleas for Kim Kardashian to “run back to [him],” Kanye West is reportedly moving on with someone new. Speculation surrounding West and Uncut Gems’ actress Julia Fox started when the duo was photographed together on a dinner date in Miami on Jan. 1. Since then, however, there was been mixed reports about the duo. So is West dating Fox? Here’s a full rundown of the rumors.

On Jan. 3, a source close to Fox told Page Six that the duo has been helping each other move on after painful breakups. (ICYMI, Fox publicly called her ex a “dead beat [sic] dad” on Instagram in December 2021.) And although a rebound fling might not sound super romantic, the insider claimed, “Julia and Ye are dating.”

“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely,” the insider continued. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.” And no, the source did not elaborate on what made the duo “kindred spirits” though talking about their exes in public seems to be something they already have in common.

Still, this is only one report about the pair. Earlier claims — even one from Fox herself — told a different story.

On Jan. 2, TMZ reported that the date at Carbone, an Italian restaurant and celebrity hotspot, was “nothing serious.” A source told the outlet that West is trying to enjoy single life now that he knows Kardashian is not changing her mind about the divorce. Plus, according to the insiders, West is happier than he’s been in quite some time.

So could it simply be a casual fling? Was their date really just dinner? West was photographed hanging out on his hotel room balcony with two other women ahead of his date with Fox. Not to mention, when paparazzi stopped Fox to ask whether there would be a second date, she kept things very vague. “No... I don’t know,” she replied.

But she might have just been playing it cool. A few hours later, West and Fox were spotted on another outing at Makoto Bal Harbour, a sushi restaurant. Reportedly, the rapper Future was also there.

So although we still don’t know exactly what’s going on between these two, at the very least, it seems clear that they enjoy each other’s company enough for two dates in one weekend (even if Pete Davidson and Kardashian did it first).