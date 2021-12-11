Kanye Pleaded For Kim To Come Back To Him In Song During His Latest Concert

Kanye West isn’t holding anything back in his pursuits to win back his ex Kim Kardashian. When the rapper joined Drake for their Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, the main topic of conversation should’ve been the event’s effort to raise awareness about prison and sentencing reform. However, when Kanye West’s “Runaway” performance added a Kim Kardashian lyric about her running “right back” to him, people on Twitter lost it over the not-so-subtle nod to his failed marriage.

West’s performance with Drake could have gone off without a hitch, but instead, it seems the rapper wanted to appeal to his ex Kim K’s sentimental side. The original lyrics to “Runaway,” an emotional track from West’s 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, are “Baby, I got a plan / run away as fast as you can.” When Ye sang the lyrics at the concert, though, he added the line, “I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.”

According to Daily Mail, Kardashian was in the audience during the concert, so she probably heard everything go down.

As expected, people on Twitter couldn’t handle the lyric change, with most people finding the moment heart-wrenching and others feeling a little embarrassed for him.

Other fans noticed that Ye went straight to singing his much less sentimental song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” afterward, and they also talked about the fact that “Runaway” wasn’t about Kardashian when it was written:

Although it’s the first time West’s changed a lyric for Kardashian, it wasn’t his first public appeal to get back together with the mother of his children. Amid their ongoing divorce, West made a speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Nov. 24. His speech veered into the highly personal and addressed his relationship with Kim K. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband,” said West. “But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

During that speech, he pointed the finger at reality TV for directing the narrative. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family. I am the priest of my home,” West continued.

West also talked about his faith that God would bring him and Kardashian back together, despite their ongoing divorce. “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay. But when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery.”

The rapper also posted a Thanksgiving prayer video on Instagram that pointed to his desire to get Kardashian back.