Drake Is Joining Kanye For His First Headlining Show In Five Years

Kanye West and Drake have a long history of beef, and I mean, long. But even the worst of frenemies can turn things around, and they finally squashed it all on Nov. 16. The rappers were filmed making amends, and it seems like they’re on their way to forming a solid friendship. What better way to commemorate their newfound friendship than with a live performance? The two A-list rappers are hosting a joint concert in partnership with Amazon and yes, you can watch it all go down online.

Fans were shook when Drake took to Instagram in mid-November and posted a video causally hanging with West. The unlikely duo had attended a show featuring comedian Dave Chappelle, and it seems they both finally decided to lay down their armor and enjoy the laughter-filled night. Several weeks later, they surprised fans yet again with the concert announcement. Hosted by Amazon, the two hit-makers are set to hit the stage at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 9. The show will marks West’s first headlining show in five years, and Drake is listed as the “special guest” for the night. The concert is also something fans can feel good about streaming. The show, titled The Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, will raise awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform.

Where To Watch

How can fans catch the action from home? The concert kicks off at 8pm PST and will be free to stream globally on Amazon Prime Video. The livestream will also be available on the Amazon Music app, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. For those who can’t catch the show in real time, don’t worry. The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will also be available on-demand on Prime Video following the live stream event.

Additionally, IMAX will live stream the benefit concert in select theaters across the United States in an exclusive, one-night-only IMAX Live event. Tickets are available now at www.tickets.imax.com.

Date

The concert will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9. The show is a ~big~ deal for Ye, who hasn’t played a headlining set in five years.

Set List

While it’s not certain what songs West and Drake will incorporate into their live show, fans have their fingers crossed the two will have a collab moment. After all they have recorded several songs together.

Regardless of which songs the rappers play, it’s bound to be a night to remember. “We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” Amazon Studios said in a statement.