Kanye Is Finally Ready To Settle His Beef With Drake

Kanye West is ready to end his years-long feud with Drake. On Monday, Nov. 8, music executive James Prince (aka J. Prince) shared an Instagram video of West asking the “Girls Want Girls” rapper to finally put their past behind them. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest,” the rapper said. To try and make amends, West asked Drake to perform with him in concert next month. So, will the two actually settle their beef?

During the video, West said that he hopes Drake can help him in his efforts to free Larry Hoover, who is the co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang, from prison. “I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover,” West said, referencing his Donda album and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which were both released in 2021. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

In his IG caption, Prince said he met with West on Nov. 7 in Houston at the Rothko Chapel unexpectedly. That’s when Prince told West that Hoover wanted to “see peace” between him and Drake. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did,” Prince wrote. “I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

West’s proposal comes just days after he praised Drake during a Nov. 4 episode of the Drink Champs podcast. “Man, I love Drake. I love all artists, period, but not even to mention, I love Drake," West said, adding Drake’s had a big impact on the music industry. "This is a very important artist that actually added something to the algorithm."

Drake has yet to respond to West’s comments, so it seems fans will have to wait until Dec. 7 to see if he and West actually make amends.