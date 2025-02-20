A$AP & Rihanna Already Have A Name Picked For Baby No. 3

It sounds like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are thinking ahead. A$AP and Rihanna are parents to two sons: RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months. And according to A$AP’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, the couple already has a name picked out for baby no. 3 — even though they haven’t announced any plans to grow their family of four just yet. During a Feb. 19 interview with Extra, Tacopina recalled what A$AP and Rihanna promised him after the rapper’s acquittal, and it has to do with future baby names.

“They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,’” Tacopina told Extra. “I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

Tacopina added, “[A$AP] said some very nice things, I mean, told me he loved me and we’re family,” Tacopina said, when asked what A$AP said while hugging him.

According to the attorney, A$AP showed a lot of appreciation for him even before he got the not guilty verdict. “But it’s not so much the hug — that’s after the great news — it’s what he said to me before the jury came out, as they were about to file into that courtroom where he didn’t know if he was going to go home and see his two babies that night or start a decade-long prison sentence literally that day,” Tacopina said.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Tacopina then recalled the “special” moment. “He looked at me and he grabbed me and he said, ‘Joe, I just want you to know I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you’ve done, and I just appreciate you so much. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me, and we’re in this together no matter what, and I love you,” he said. “I was like, ‘OK, Rocky, don’t get me emotional.’”

According to the attorney, hearing that kind of gratitude is “rare.” He explained, “That’s something that is rare when you have a client that’s about to hear his fate, and it’s obviously a very serious moment for him, and he has the wherewithal and thought to think, ‘Let me acknowledge and thank this guy.’ It was special.”