Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby. On May 5, Rihanna debuted her baby bump ahead of the Met Gala red carpet, posing for a rain-soaked photoshoot with her longtime photographer Miles Diggs. A Page Six source has confirmed her pregnancy. (Considering she announced baby No. 2 while performing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, it’s safe to say that she likes an iconic pregnancy announcement.)

Rihanna and A$AP are already parents to two sons: RZA and Riot. And according to A$AP’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, they had a name picked out for their third child back in February. After Tacopina represented the rapper, earning him an acquittal, A$AP and Rihanna told him that he would be their next child’s namesake. “They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,’” Tacopina told Extra. “I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

It sounds like the duo always planned to have a large family. Back in February 2023, after Rihanna announced her second pregnancy, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple had “always” planned on having a big family. “Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. Her and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together,” a source told ET at the time. "They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it.”

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna herself has been open about loving motherhood. “It is fun. I literally enjoy it so much… I’m amazed by every new discovery of theirs,” she told Access Hollywood in October 2024 when asked about being a “boy mom.” She added, “They’re teaching me how to be their mom, as much as I’m teaching them to be in this world and guide them as best as I can.”

A$AP has also been open about how fatherhood has changed his life. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective,” he said January 2023 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Congrats to the parents-of-three to-be!