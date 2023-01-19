A$AP Rocky Said Raising A Baby Boy With Rihanna Is Heaven

A$AP Rocky is loving life. In a Jan. 18 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the rapper opened up about his experience raising a child with Rihanna. He appeared on the show to promote his new single, “Same Problems?”, and also took a moment to talk about fatherhood, which he called “unexplainable.”

“It’s just one of those things,” he said. “I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now.”

The star went on to explain how his life has changed since welcoming a baby boy with Rihanna in May 2022. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective,” he said. “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Since becoming parents, A$AP and Rihanna have kept details about their son private. For example, the couple has yet to reveal their baby’s name. In a Nov. 7 interview with the Associated Press, the “Lift Me Up” singer said she and A$AP have just been too busy to make an official announcement. “We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living,” she said, adding that there’s a “certain freedom” with “getting it out there.”

The pair has been sharing more about their son in recent weeks, however. On Dec. 17, Rihanna showed off her baby for the very first time in a TikTok video, which showed him adorably cooing and giggling during a car ride.

So, will the couple have more kids? According to a Nov. 11 report by Entertainment Tonight, it’s possible. “Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it,” a source told the publication. “She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”