Rihanna Shared The Cutest Video Of Her Baby In Her First TikTok

The holidays came early for Rihanna fans, because she delivered the sweetest present by making her TikTok debut with an extra-special co-star. Seven months after Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy, the singer showed him off for the first time in an adorable video on Dec. 17. Leave it to Rihanna to full break the internet with her first TikTok, because this video of her son had fans smiling from ear to ear.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had been keeping their son out of the public eye ever since he was born in mid-May, but that changed on the morning of Dec. 17, when RiRi surprised everyone with a video introduction to the new man in her life. The TikTok captured Rihanna in full mom mood, as she cooed and giggled while playing with her son on a car ride. “Hacked,” the singer jokingly captioned the clip, which ended with the baby reached out for his mom’s phone from his car seat and put the camera in his mouth.

Not only is the video Rihanna’s first-ever TikTok, but it’s also the first time she’s shown off her baby for fans in the months since becoming a mother.

Rihanna has yet to reveal this little cutie’s name, but fans already have tons of theories. Prior to the birth, a source told Us Weekly that Rihanna wanted her baby’s name to honor her Barbados heritage, a cultural background she shared with A$AP Rocky. The source also suggested Rih may choose a name from her family, and fans have theorized that the name may start with the letter R, given that both Rihanna and Rocky’s (whose real first name is Rakim) names begin with the same letter.

Rihanna has been living her best life as a new mom, and has been loving it so much she is reportedly excited to have more kids with A$AP Rocky in the future. But first, the superstar is focusing on delivering an iconic concert as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show this February.

Here’s hoping RiRi’s TikTok debut means more adorable vids of her baby will be filling up her feed.