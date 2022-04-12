Nowadays, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship is exactly what love songs are made of (and if she ever releases her new album, we’ll have proof of it), but they weren’t always so lovey-dovey. For years, the duo was ~just friends~, and apparently, Rihanna wasn’t too eager to change their status. So how did A$AP Rocky finally get out of the friend zone? Rihanna revealed the romantic and handsy stories behind their romance.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she told Vogue in an April 12 interview. That said, it took the Fenty founder some time to warm up to the idea of pursuing something with A$AP. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.” (Remember how messy Rihanna and Drake’s friendship-romance was? With that kind of history, being a little guarded only makes sense.)

Still, Rihanna always had a soft spot for him — even when he got a little too touchy. Reflecting on their joint performance at the 2012 VMAs, Rihanna explained, “He grabbed my a** on stage. That was not part of the rehearsal! I was like, ‘What are you doing!?’ My manager was like, ‘Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this sh*t slide.’” (Reminder: Though Rihanna might have been OK with this after the fact, consent should always come first.)

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Despite the flirty moments in their past, it wasn’t until the pandemic that things went to the next level. “He became my family in that time,” she said. According to her, a road trip from Los Angeles to New York (which involved RiRi on the grill and A$AP tie-dyeing shirts) made it clear that there was something really special between them. Recalling their trip, she said, “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures.”

Per Rihanna, those road trips moments really helped define their relationship. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.” So sweet!

As for her favorite part of being with A$AP, Rihanna shared that they’re super honest with one another. “Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other,” she explained.

Well, there you have it: If you want to get out of the friend zone, plan a road trip.