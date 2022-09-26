All Of Rihanna’s Friends That'd Make Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Guests

It’s official: Rihanna is headlining the 2023 Super Bowl. On Sept. 26, the singer and Fenty founder made the big announcement on Instagram by sharing a photo of her hand holding a football with the NFL logo. Although she didn’t caption her post, the NFL confirmed the same day in a press release Rihanna would be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

On Sept. 25, Apple Music also confirmed Rihanna secured the slot instead. “IT'S ON,” the company tweeted. “@rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23.”

The announcement arrived just days after rumors spread Taylor Swift would headline the show. On Sept. 22, Apple Music announced on Twitter that they replaced Pepsi as the Halftime Show’s sponsor. Since the company shared the news exactly at midnight and Swift has a forthcoming album titled Midnights, fans thought Apple Music was teasing Swift as the headliner. Both People and TMZ later reported the rumors weren’t true.

Of course, Rihanna headlining the Super Bowl is an especially pleasant surprise considering she’s put her music career on the back burner in recent years to focus on her Fenty beauty and clothing lines.

Because it’s common for headliners to bring out special guests for their Super Bowl performance, it’s fun to consider which of Rihanna’s (many) famous friends could make an appearance at the show. While it’s totally possible she could take the stage solo just like The Weeknd did in 2021, here are 10 stars with whom the Anti singer may share the stage.

01 Drake Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Rihanna has collaborated with Drake on several occasions, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she brought him out to perform “What’s My Name?” and “Work” with her. I mean, these songs are some of Rihanna’s biggest hits in her discography, so they’re pretty much guaranteed to be on her Halftime Show setlist, right? If they do make the cut, it would be a real missed opportunity not to invite Drake. They always make for an epic collab.

02 Jay-Z Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another likely candidate is Jay-Z. Rihanna will almost certainly perform their 2007 collab “Umbrella” at the show. It’s one of her earliest and most iconic hits. Besides “Umbrella,” Rihanna and Jay-Z have released “Talk That Talk,” “Run This Town,” and “Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)” over the years.

03 Eminem Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s also possible Rihanna could ask her long-time collaborator Eminem to perform “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” with her at the Super Bowl. If that happens, it would mark Eminem’s second year in a row performing at the Halftime Show. In February, he joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar to headline this year’s Halftime Show.

05 Kanye West Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images If Rihanna brings out Jay-Z to perform “Run This Town,” then that means Kanye West could also make an appearance since he features on the track as well. The rapper has also collaborated with Rihanna on the singles “FourFiveSeconds” (alongside Paul McMcCartney) and “All of the Lights” (with Kid Cudi). There’s a chance those songs could also make the setlist with West in attendance.

06 Paul McCartney Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If Rihanna and West do perform “FourFiveSeconds,” why not also bring out McCartney? He’s one of the most legendary musicians in the world, so his appearance is sure to get the crowd fired up.

07 Britney Spears VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Britney Spears is finally free from her conservatorship, so she could choose to make her music comeback at the 2023 Super Bowl if Rihanna asked the star to join her. In 2011, the two collaborated on a remix of Rihanna’s “S&M,” so it would be epic if they teamed up once more.

08 DJ Khaled Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images If Rihanna performs the 2017 single “Wild Thoughts,” she could bring out DJ Khaled and maybe even Bryson Tiller during the Halftime Show. The trio previously performed together at the 2018 Grammy Awards, so here’s hoping they’ll reunite sooner rather than later.