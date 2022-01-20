The Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer Is Packed With Bops You Forgot You Loved

On Feb. 13, there won’t be any hateration at the Super Bowl. Just damn good music. Pepsi and the NFL just dropped the trailer for the Super Bowl halftime show, featuring headliners Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar. In the video, each legendary rapper is vibing when they get the big call. They all make their way to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 13.

Their introductions are each scored by one of their most legendary tracks: Eminem’s “Rap God,” Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode,” Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair,” Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE,” and Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” Subsequently, they all arrive together Avengers-style at SoFi Stadium while 2Pac’s “California Love” plays. Dr. Dre features on the infamous track, alongside Roger Troutman.

According to a press statement by Pepsi, F. Gary Gary directed the trailer. Gary has also directed notable films like Friday, Set It Off, and Straight Outta Compton. He grew up in South L.A., where the Super Bowl is being held. This is a major homecoming not only for Gary but also Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. They all have major roots in West Coast hip-hop.

In fact, this is the first time the Super Bowl is held at SoFi Stadium. Located outside of the city proper of Los Angeles in Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium opened in September of 2020. It’s home to Los Angeles’ two football teams: the Rams and Chargers.

Halftime shows are always a notable event featuring top musical performers. In recent years, this has included Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and Coldplay. Katy Perry’s 2015 performance is the most-watched halftime show in history, while The Weeknd headlined last year in a hauntingly cool performance.

There’s no doubt this year’s performances will offer a legendary show. But as for the football teams competing in the actual championship? That’s still unclear. The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and the Chargers are still alive. If they make it to the Super Bowl, this would be an even greater homecoming.