These Memes Of The Weeknd's Maze In His Super Bowl Performance Are Hilariously Specific

The Weeknd was front and center at this year's Super Bowl halftime show and the "Blinding Lights" singer's performance was full of dazzling visuals. While singing "Can't Feel My Face," the star spun around a maze full of mirrors and a video of the moment quickly went viral. There are already plenty of memes about The Weeknd's maze in his Super Bowl performance and they're hilariously specific.

The musician's Super Bowl 55 set didn't feature the gore and prosthetics he's been sporting in recent performances, but he brought his signature performance style to the game in other ways. He donned a glittering red suit and kicked things off with a chorus of gospel singers while running through his iconic discography. When it was time for his 2015 hit, "Can't Feel My Face," The Weeknd ducked into an underground labyrinth filled with glittering mirrors and seemed to hold the camera like a smartphone, spinning around in a selfie-style video bound to make viewers dizzy. Then bandaged-faced backup dancers in identical outfits showed up dancing around him in reference to the bloodied character he's embodied in other performances during his After Hours era.

Suffice to say it was a gloriously chaotic halftime show performance and Twitter quickly turned the clip into an endlessly funny meme that could sum up lots of everyday situations.

It's a good thing The Weeknd was able to give the internet so much meme content from his performance, especially since he was the rare Super Bowl performer who did an entire halftime show without any backup from guest artists. Ahead of the event, the artist explained only members of his production performed with him due to coronavirus safety regulations.

"I've been reading a lot of rumors," he told the NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 4. "There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there's no special guests, no."

The dancers' head bandages were already a strong homage to the Weeknd's recent musical appearances. "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," he recently told Variety. Bandage or no bandage, at least all these Weeknd memes can keep fans satisfied until the star's After Hours tour can begin.