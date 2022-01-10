Fans Think This Teaser Photo Means Megan Thee Stallion Is Starring In A Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl might not kick off until February, but the anticipation is heating up because on Feb. 13, Frito-Lay will debut its first ever Flamin’ Hot commercial featuring both Cheetos and Doritos brands. The commercial, which Frito-Lay has already began to tease, will also include a special cameo from a top-secret celeb spokesperson. Though the household name hasn’t been announced yet, fans already have guesses as to who’s in Doritos’ and Cheetos’ Super Bowl 2022 commercial, and they think she’s an A-list rapper.

The Cheetos-Doritos crossover commercial will be centered around an old classic, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy, and the latest fiery hot snack to hit the market, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch. If that weren’t already exciting enough, on Jan. 7, Frito-Lay released two images of the unnamed A-lister slated to appear in the spot holding the Flamin’ Hot treats, and fans have already started guessing who it could be based on the clues in the pictures.

In the first pic, the mystery hand can be seen holding a Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Dorito and wearing a braided diamond ring. Meanwhile, in the second image, the hand is showing off a Flamin Hot Crunchy Cheeto while donning a gold ring covered in jewels on the same finger. Both pics feature the same diamond bracelet, and long red-tip studded nails.

Courtesy of Frito-Lay

So, who does the blinged out hand belong to? People on Twitter have a few guesses: Some think the Flamin’ Hot spokesperson is the Hot Girl herself — Megan Thee Stallion — while others think Saweetie is about to make a major shift from the Icy Girl to the Spicy Girl.

One user also threw another name into the mix: Cardi B, which would make it her third Super Bowl commercial, following her debut Pepsi ad in 2019 and her rockin’ Uber Eats spot in 2021.

All three singers have rocked some enviable nail designs that led their fans to believe they could be the Flamin’ Hot star. After some detective work, though, one Megan Thee Stallion stan solidified their case thanks to a post from Dec. 14, 2021 on Megan’s Instagram. In the picture, you’ll see a diamond ring and bracelet combo that looks very similar to the jewelry displayed in the Doritos pic, although the nails are not the bright red you see in the picture. Seems convincing to me, but you never know...

The pic is from her performance at the Washington, D.C. Jingle Ball on Dec. 14, and TBH, if you zoom in on the jewelry, it’s a pretty good case for Megan being the star of the Doritos and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl 2022 commercial.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The brand is staying mum, and the pic of the mystery celebrity spokesperson has done a pretty good job of keeping people guessing. You’ll have to stay tuned as more details drop ahead of the big game to see if it’s gonna be a “Hot Girl” Super Bowl.