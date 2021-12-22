Doritos’ New Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Chips Are The Ultimate Flavor Mash-Up

Doritos is about to heat up (and simultaneously cool down) your snacking game. Fans of Flamin’ Hot goodness can already get their Doritos covered in the spicy stuff, but now there’s a major twist. The brand unveiled a mash-up of Flamin’ Hot Doritos with its popular Cool Ranch flavor, blending the zesty flavor with the fan-favorite heat for a cool and spicy bite. If you’re ready to give the new snacking innovation a taste, here’s where you can buy Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch chips.

Doritos unveiled its Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch flavor on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and you’ll be able to grab a pack on your next grocery store run. The tortilla chips combine the satisfying crunch of Doritos, the zesty, cool taste of its Cool Ranch flavor, and the spicy notes of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos that inspired other hot snacks — so basically everything you could ever want. Following in the footsteps of trailblazers like the limited-edition Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot and the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon chips, the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch chips entered the Flamin’ Hot chat on Dec. 21.

You can buy the new Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos at retailers nationwide, which means you should be able to find them at stores like Walmart, Target, Kroger, and more. You can also score the chips for delivery through Instacart. The chips sell for $2.19 for a 2.75-ounce size bag and $4.79 for a 9.25-ounce bag.

If you don’t see the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch chips at your local grocery stores right away, don’t fret. The bites are still rolling out to stores into the new year, so you’ll want to check back for their availability. Luckily, the flavor is a permanent addition to the Doritos lineup, so you’ll be able to score a bag whenever you want.

The new Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch comes more than a year after Doritos revamped its classic Cool Ranch chips to include even more of that tangy “cool” seasoning fans know and love. For a refresher on the OG flavors this mash-up was inspired by, you can pick up bags of Cool Ranch and Flamin’ Hot Doritos on their own as well.

