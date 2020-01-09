Doritos fans: Get ready to run to the store. The famous chip brand has just introduced a new flavor you need to try. As of Jan. 7, you can get a brand new take on the familiar Flamin' Hot taste. Doritos' new Flamin' Hot Limon flavor is like the classic, but with a citrusy twist.

Doritos is bringing the heat to start of the year 2020. The Flamin' Hot Limon chips are like your OG Flamin' Hot fave, but with the addition of some tangy, zesty lime for an intense combo you won't want to put down. You can get the new flavor nationwide in a 2.75-ounce bag for around $1.89 or a 9.75-ounce bag for $4.29.

Doritos says this is its first new addition to the hot and spicy category since the brand released its Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips back in January 2019.

But hot and spicy wasn't the only flavor to get some love this year. Doritos also gave a little makeover to one of its fan-favorite chip flavors: Doritos Cool Ranch. Also available nationwide at $1.89 for a 2.75-ounce bag and $4.29 for a 9.75-ounce bag, the updated Doritos Cool Ranch chip has a bolder taste with even more Cool Ranch goodness. So before you dive down into a bag, get ready for that extra flavor.

Courtesy of Frito-Lay

Back in August, Doritos unveiled its unique "Another Level" Campaign, which meant the temporary removal of the logo on its social media posts and the opportunity for fans to create their own version of Doritos pics for a chance to be featured on its Instagram page. If you missed out on that opportunity, though, Doritos has its "Legion of the Bold" (LOTB) website, where you can sign up for an account to get involved in some creative challenges for a chance to win cash and experiences. Introduced back in 2014, LOTB is still going strong into 2020. You can catch some examples of fan-created content shared by Doritos on its Instagram.

While you're scrolling the IG feed, don't forget you can pick up a bag of the all-new Flamin' Hot Limon Doritos nationwide now, as well as try the updated Cool Ranch flavor that promises to be "even cooler."