Doritos is changing up its social media game to appeal to Gen Z, and chances are, you might not recognize the snacking brand with the temporary makeover on its iconic logo. If you follow the company on social media and are wondering why the ubiquitous Doritos sign is nowhere in sight, here's what to know about the changes to the brand's marketing game. Doritos' No Logo "Another Level" Campaign gives fans the chance to get in on the social content themselves by transforming their own faces into triangles via Snapchat and sharing ideas for the brand on Instagram.

According to press materials shared with Elite Daily on Monday, Aug. 26, Doritos revealed that it will be temporarily swapping out its signature tagline, "For the Bold," as well as its name-centric logo in favor of its "Another Level" campaign, which is geared towards young buyers who are over "overt advertising."

What this means for customers is that, starting on Aug. 26, all of the company's social media channels will be removing all of their logos and brand mentions and switching them out for a simple red triangle and the username "Logo_Goes_Here." In other words, it's going to look nothing like the slightly angled, orange-hued Doritos triangle that consumers have come to recognize over the years, and I wouldn't be surprised if it makes you do a double take when you first see it.

Courtesy of Frito-Lay

According to press materials, Doritos is inviting fans of the cheesy chips to start bringing the classic triangle logo into their own worlds with a fun Snapchat Lens. The Lens, which will launch at some point on Aug. 26 and last through mid-October, will make it so you can transform your face into a triangle.

While a fun new "anti-ad" video is set to air during the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 26 to help kick off the campaign, fans of the snack can expect even more consumer involvement in the days ahead. According to press materials, the company reportedly plans to get rid of all of its previous posts on its Instagram page, and will eventually replacing them with new crowd-sourced content from its customers. Per the brand, fans can get creative when "celebrating what is iconic about Doritos without needing to name it." For the next few weeks, Doritos will have fan-created work on its IG account. As of publication the non-branded posts on the IG account are tagged with #LogoGoesHere, so you can try tagging that to get your work seen. There are no qualifications to be chosen, per the brand, so give it your best shot!

On Snapchat, you'll be able to shape the conversation by using the Doritos Lens. In your clip, you'll be encouraged to create and share a Snap showing what the phrase "Another Level" means to you, whether it's getting ahead in your career or upping the ante with a current passion or hobby.

Logo Goes Here on YouTube

Luckily, a Doritos rep confirms that despite all the new re-branding and changes that are going on, you don't have to worry about your favorite snack looking or tasting any differently. The red and blue bags of chips themselves will still have the recognizable Doritos logo on them, so you won't have to worry about picking them out of the crowd during your next grocery shopping excursion.

In the meantime, I'd check out the new Snapchat Doritos Lens and the Doritos Instagram Page and have some fun embracing the power of the triangle with a bag of chips in hand. Happy munching!