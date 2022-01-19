ICYMI, Flamin’ Hot is getting ready to air its first-ever commercial dedicated to the spicy flavor during the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13, and Frito-Lay tapped an A-list celeb to star in the spot. The superstar’s identity was first teased on Jan. 7, when Frito-Lay released two promo photos — but when the company dropped the teaser trailer on Jan. 19, stans were thrilled to see Megan Thee Stallion take her Hot Girl title to a whole new level as the face of Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot snacks. Though the clip is only 35 seconds long, Megan Thee Stallion’s Super Bowl 2022 commercial teaser already has me intrigued.

On Jan. 7, Frito-Lay released two close-up images of a celeb hand holding the Flamin’ Hot snacks — Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos — and invited fans to guess the A-lister in the pic with the help of a few key hints. Based on the long, red tipped nails decked out with red rhinestones holding the snacks, some fans believed the top-tier nail art belonged to either Saweetie or Cardi B. But true Megan Thee Stallion stans, AKA Hotties, knew the hand could only belong to Hot Girl Meg — and they were right.

Frito-Lay confirmed Megan Thee Stallion as the star of the 2022 Super Bowl Flamin’ Hot commercial on Jan. 19, per an email from the brand to Elite Daily, and the brand shared a clutch teaser trailer to go along with it.

Courtesy of Frito-Lay

Though some fans didn’t need a teaser to tell them who the celeb spokesperson would be, I’m not sure anyone could have guessed what you’ll see in the video. In the teaser, Megan shows up to set in a red tracksuit, munching on a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The security guard checking her in asks Megan a few allergy-related questions before sending her through. Seems reasonable — it’s always a good idea to do a last-minute food allergy check the day you plan to film a big-budget Super Bowl commercial. Except, it’s not those kinds of allergies.

The inquiry starts out pretty innocent, with Megan asked if she’s allergic to cats or dogs (she’s not). Then, it takes a pretty wild turn. The guard asks Meg if she’s allergic to deer, fox, bears, water buffalo (!!!), and sloths. Caught off guard, Megan says she’s not allergic, and she’s escorted to set. On the walk over, though, the guard has one more question: “You’re comfortable around crocodiles, right?” Um... Seriously, what is going to happen in this commercial?

By the end of the teaser, it seemed like Megan wasn’t too sure what she had gotten herself into, but she headed to set with her Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in hand. So, there should be a pretty ~interesting~ commercial coming on game day, Sunday, Feb. 13.

I seriously have no idea what to expect from Megan’s Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl commercial, except that the commercial will spotlight the classic Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy as well as the latest fiery hot snack to hit the market, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch. Since this is just the teaser — and not part of the actual commercial — you’ll have to see wait and see what Flamin’ Hot and Hot Girl Meg have in store.