Megan Thee Stallion Turned An '80s Classic Into A Flamin' Hot Cheetos Anthem

Megan Thee Stallion is keeping things hot with her new Super Bowl LVI commercial for Frito-Lays’ Flamin’ Hot chip line. On Feb. 4, Meg released a new single called “Flamin’ Hottie” for the commercial that samples Salt-N-Pepa’s 1987 hit “Push It.” Of course, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Flamin’ Hottie” lyrics keep her hot girl vibes alive while simultaneously reinventing a classic song.

The new tune scores Frito-Lay’s first-ever Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl commercial, which will air on Sunday, Feb. 13 during the big game. The 1-minute animated commercial features wild critters who are voiced by Megan and Charlie Puth. Once these animals take a bite out of Flamin’ Hot chips, they are musically awakened and they all start singing the catchy new tune.

Obviously, you won’t hear the full track in the commercial, but the song is currently available to stream across all platforms until Feb. 18. The beat of the song moves along just like “Push It,” but when you hear Meg’s lyrics it’s clear she kept things real hot girl sh*t: “Damn, I’m so hot, can’t touch me/Just like Cheetos on your fingers, wanna suck me/ Sick of y’all hypin’ up all this bullsh*t/ Thinkin’ hoes hotter than me/ Don’t push it.”

She continues with the heavy hitter line, repeating the self-esteem boosting chorus: “I’m all that and a bag of flamin’ hot chips.”

In a Feb. 4 interview with Billboard, the rapper expanded on her latest collaboration with the chip company. “I am The Hot Girl Coach,” she said. “I am Miss Flamin’ Hottie. I mean, I am all things hot. So I feel like it was very necessary for the Hot Cheeto and the Hot Girl to get together.”

Megan and Puth’s team-up isn’t the only cool thing about this commercial. Come Super Bowl Sunday, a dance video for “Flamin’ Hottie” will be released along with a Snackable Screen via Snapchat, per an email to Elite Daily. On Monday, Feb. 14, fans can tune into watch the music video via Cheetos and Doritos’ YouTube pages.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics to “Flamin’ Hottie,” provided by Genius.

[Verse 1]

Damn, I'm so hot, can't touch me (Hot, hot)

Just like Cheetos on your fingers, wanna suck me (Yeah)

Sick of y'all hypin' up all this bullsh*t (All this bullsh*t)

Thinkin' hoes hotter than me? Don't push it (Ah)

Mediocre and that ain't me hatin'

Y'all be the best out a bad situation (Out a bad situation)

Yes, I do think I'm that b*tch

I'm all that and a bag of flamin' hot chips (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

[Chorus]

Ooh, baby, baby (Yeah), b-baby, baby

I'm a real hot girl, I'ma talk my sh*t

'Cause I'm all that and a bag of flamin' hot chips (Hot, hot, hot, hot, hot)

Ooh, baby, baby (Yeah), b-baby, baby (Ah)

With a face like that and a body like this

Know I'm all that and a bag of flamin' hot chips (Hot, hot, hot, hot, hot)

[Verse 2]

I'ma keep this sh*t one hunnid (One hunnid)

Any b*tch wanna get on the beat gettin' punished (Gettin' punished)

Let's keep this sh*t two fifties (Two fifties)

Deep down, hoes know that they can't f*ck with me (Ah)

This cat talk back like Chester (Chester)

Lеt 'em know up front I ain't doin' nothin' extra (Extra)

Just graduated, now I'm thе professor (Yeah)

Givin' crash courses on how to beat pressure (Mwah)

[Chorus]

Ooh, baby, baby (Yeah, yeah), b-baby, baby (Yeah, yeah)

I'm a real hot girl, I'ma talk my sh*t (Talk my sh*t)

'Cause I'm all that and a bag of flamin' hot chips (Hot, hot)

Ooh, baby, baby (Baby), b-baby, baby (Yeah)

With a face like that and a body like this

Know I'm all that and a bag of flamin' hot chips (Hot, hot, hot, hot, hot)

[Verse 3]

Ayy, ayy, moral of the story, I'ma get to the bag (Get to the bag)

Hoes I don't even know hatin', that's sad (That's sad)

F*ck your opinion, lil' b*tch, who asked? (Huh?)

What you lookin' at? Is you dumb? Is you mad? (Ah)

Shake that sh*t like dice, then roll it (Then roll it)

Speakin' on anything hot, I control it (Hot)

Hot Girl Meg or Young Tina Snow

I'ma run sh*t in a bikini or a coat (Ah)

[Chorus]

Ooh, baby, baby (Yeah, yeah), b-baby, baby (Yeah, yeah)

I'm a real hot girl, I'ma talk my sh*t (Talk my sh*t)

'Cause I'm all that and a bag of flamin' hot chips (Hot, hot)

Ooh, baby, baby (Yeah, yeah), b-baby, baby (Yeah, yeah, ah)

With a face like that and a body like this

Know I'm all that and a bag of flamin' hot chips (Hot, hot, hot, hot, hot)

[Outro]

Hahaha

Real hot girl sh*t, ah

Listen to “Flamin’ Hottie” before Feb. 18.