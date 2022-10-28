13 Swoon-Worthy Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Photos

Brb, staring at these pics forever.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the most iconic musical and fashionable duo of all time, IMO. After eight years of friendship, People reported on Nov. 30, 2020 that these two were officially dating. Ever since, there’s been romantic getaways to Barbados, stunning red carpet appearances — oh, and a baby.
Back in 2013, A$AP joined Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour, and that same year, she starred in his “Fashion Killa” music video. ICYMI, they look verrry coupley and go on cutesy shopping adventures together in the video.