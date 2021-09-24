Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the epitome of Black love. The pair have been friends for nearly a decade and they finally took their relationship to the next level after RiRi broke up with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. Although she didn’t know what her future would hold, she didn’t stop looking for love. That’s when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship timeline started to heat up. The “Work” singer hung out more often with A$AP and by the end of that year, she went on a romantic getaway with him to Barbados.

The pair were spotted having a great time lounging on a yacht and riding jet skis. If anything, it proved that they would make an amazing couple because the chemistry was already there. "She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados,” a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight about their relationship in November 2020.

One year later, A$AP confirmed that Rihanna was his “lady” and now everyone wants to know how their relationship began. Well, in order to tell that story, I have to start way back at the beginning. Rumors first started to swirl that something might be going on between them at the 2012 VMAs.

Rihanna & A$AP Perform Together At The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky always had a lot of stage presence. Fans started shipping them in March 2012 because that’s when they gave a steamy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The pair performed Rihanna’s song "Cockiness (Love It),” which A$AP remixed. Fans loved it and they started rooting for Rihanna and A$AP as a couple.

Rihanna Stars In A$AP Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” Music Video After joining Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour, A$AP asked the pop star to star in his “Fashion Killa” music video — and she said yes. In the short film, which was released in September 2013, you can see them do all the adorable things that couples do together like wearing matching outfits and going shopping.

Rihanna & A$AP Attend Paris Fashion Week Together Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In June 2018, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in their best attire for Paris Fashion Week. They sat front row at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show and appeared to enjoy each other’s company.

Rihanna & A$AP Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance Together Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s no secret that Rihanna and A$AP both have amazing fashion senses. Fans love it when they walk the red carpet solo, but when they’re together, it’s like nothing in the world can touch them. In December 2019, the duo made their first red carpet appearance together at the British Fashion Awards. During the evening, Janet Jackson presented the “Umbrella” singer with the Urban Luxe Award for her brand Fenty. What a night to remember!

Rihanna Is Back On The Market Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2020, Rihanna officially became a single woman again when she split from Hassan Jameel after three years of dating. Although RiRi has yet to speak publicly about the breakup, it’s been rumored that the two have had a hard time getting along because of their different upbringings. “Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship,” an insider claimed to People at the time.

Rihanna & A$AP Collaborate On Her Fenty Skin Campaign In August 2020, Rihanna and A$AP started to publicly spend more time together. The two musicians collaborated on a campaign to promote Rihanna’s new Fenty Skin products — and let me tell you, the video was just as interesting as their sexy VMAs performance. Although they didn’t act like a couple in the one-minute clip, it was exciting to see them come together to support one another.

Rihanna & A$AP Go On A Romantic Vacation To Barbados Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In December 2020, things appeared to start heating up between the two when Rihanna invited A$AP to spend Christmas with her and her family in Barbados. The getaway was special because this was likely the first time they spent the holiday together. Photos published by the Daily Mail suggested that they might’ve already been a couple because they were spotted holding hands on a yacht, and in one pic, Rihanna appeared to kiss A$AP on the lips. I don’t know about you, but it definitely looked like they were dating.

Rihanna Supports A$AP’s Business Rihanna and the “Fashion Killa” rapper make a great team. In January 2021, RiRi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a pair of crystal-embellished gladiator sandals that A$AP designed. I’m sure that after Rihanna sported his shoes, which were a collaboration between Amina Muaddi and his creative agency AWGE, fans rushed to get them, too.

A$AP Confirms That Rihanna Is His “Lady” Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images After they were spotted going to dinner at the L.A hot spot Delilah in April 2021, A$AP opened up about his relationship with Rihanna for the first time. In an interview with GQ, A$AP revealed he really got to know Rihanna when they bonded during a “great American road trip” that they took together in 2020. A$AP said he sees Rihanna as his “lady” and the “love of [his] life.” That’s new for him — he said he used to be a ladies’ man, but prefers his current relationship. "[It’s] so much better when you got the One,” A$AP explained. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rihanna & A$AP Attend The 2021 Met Gala Together Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna gave fans a sweet surprise when she attended the 2021 Met Gala with her boyfriend. The duo showed up in matching black outfits and stole the show when A$AP threw off his custom ERL quit and give RiRi a sweet kiss on the cheek. The theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and Rihanna tried her best to embody that with a dark black Balenciaga coatdress and a matching beanie hat. She looked happier than ever walking the red carpet with her beau.

It’s obvious that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna belong together. They continue to make us swoon with every adorable thing they do.