Rihanna has a baby on the way! Yep, the singer is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, and the first photos of her baby bump are so sweet. According to People and various outlets, RiRi debuted her bump while out in New York City this weekend.

You can see the first photos of her growing bump here, as reported by People. In the photos, Rihanna and her boyfriend of two years held hands. The singer wore a pink puffer jacket that was left unbuttoned for her bump. E! also confirmed the news and shared several snapshots. In one particularly heartwarming photo, Rocky kissed Rihanna’s forehead while pulling her in close for an embrace.

The update arrives after months of fan speculation surrounding a potential pregnancy from the couple. With the pregnancy official, fans couldn’t be happier for the parents to-be, and Twitter exploded with excitement. “Rihanna being pregnant is soo cute! She deserves this happiness,” one fan tweeted.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

“Omg! Rihanna is pregnant. How cute that’s gonna be a pretty *ss baby,” another said.

“I just feel like Rihanna is gonna be such a good mom,” another person said.

Rocky has been looking forward to becoming a dad for quite some time. In a May 2021 interview, with GQ, he talked about the possibility of parenthood. “[It’s] in my destiny, absolutely,” he said at the time. "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very." At the time, he also sweetly gushed over his romance with the “Love On The Brain” singer. “I think when you know, you know. She's the One,” he told the outlet.

With a baby on board, the future is brighter than ever for the couple, and we can’t wait to (virtually) meet the little one soon.