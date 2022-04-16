There’s never a dull moment when you’re music’s it couple. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became the center of the internet’s attention yet again after cheating and breakup rumors took over Twitter on April 14, but now the details have become much clearer. It all started when fashion writer and influencer Louis Pisano tweeted claims of the pair’s split. In a now deleted tweet, Pisano wrote “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.” Thankfully, the rumors have been denied by sources close to the couple and Amina Muaddi herself, so fans can relax.

Pisano did not name their sources for the tweet, but Muaddi’s existing connection to the couple added some fuel to the fire. Both RiRi and Rocky have collaborated with Muaddi on shoe designs, and Rihanna is frequently seen wearing Muaddi’s stylish heels. The designer had shared photos on Instagram of Rihanna wearing her Ursina pumps a day before the rumors took off. Muaddi took to the platform again on April 15, this time to share a story speaking up and debunking the rumors.

In the Instagram story, Muaddi wrote “I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

Fans were relieved to hear that the only thing to come out of the relationship between the designer and the celebrity couple remains to be cute shoe designs and nothing but friendship. About two hours later, Pisano came forward with an apology posted on Twitter and Instagram that said, “... I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I’m going to move away from.”

In a March 2022 profile for Interview Magazine, the Paris-based American writer was dubbed “Instagram’s messiest fashion influencer.” However, this time around, messy was not a good look.

Twitter did not miss the window of opportunity while the rumor was alive to drop some pretty hilarious jokes featuring of Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Drake, though. The memes were definitely funny while they lasted.

Despite the drama, neither Rihanna or A$AP Rocky have spoken up about the rumors. Instead, they let their date pics do the talking, as they were snapped together at a Barbados airport the day after those breakup rumors went viral. Clearly, RiRi is living her best pregnancy life with her boo and is remaining unbothered about any online chatter.