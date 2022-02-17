Let’s be real: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are everyone’s favorite couple right now. Since they confirmed their romantic relationship in April 2021, this duo has looked more and more in love every time they’re spotted together. And I knew when that they announced they were expecting on Jan. 31, these lovey-dovey moments were only getting started. Spoiler: I was right, and Rihanna and A$AP’s pregnancy body language gives so many good signs about their growing family.

Considering what sources have to say about the expectant parents-to-be, that makes total sense. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, one insider explained Rihanna and A$AP’s excitement. "Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children,” they said. “She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad.”

Apparently, that optimism and bliss is clear in their body language as well per Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma. That’s true joy,” she says of their shared smiles on the red carpet.

And although appearances can’t tell you everything about a couple, in this case, all signs point to Rihanna and A$AP being totally overjoyed as they prepare to become parents. Here’s how Wood breaks it down.

They’re Drawing Attention To Rihanna’s Ring

“Is that a new ring?” is the first thing Wood says about the photos. “The way they’re holding hands is emphasizing that one particular ring,” she adds. Although the couple hasn’t made any engagement announcements and the ring is technically on RiRi’s right hand, the duo’s body language is putting a lot of emphasis on the sparkler.

It’s all in the gentle way they’re holding hands. “He’s bringing that ring out and in front,” Wood says. “She’s putting that finger out and open and forward, and he’s sort of holding it high.” Not to mention, A$AP’s gaze is focused on it. All in all, these gestures make the ring “more prominent.”

Sure, it might just be the most comfortable way to hold hands with that kind of bling, but Wood guesses, “That ring means something special to them.” That, or they really love holding hands.

Whether there’s a secret engagement or not (BRB, imagining a Fenty wedding gown), Rihanna’s body language is totally loved-up. Per Wood, the way she looks at A$AP sends a clear message: “In this moment, I’m connecting to him.”

They Are Proud Parents-To-Be

Though this may be the standard pregnancy pose now, Wood says, it wasn’t always like that. According to her, the fact that Rihanna is “holding the belly up, cradling the baby publicly, and wearing a revealing garment” speaks to her feelings about her pregnancy. “She not only has pride in the baby, but she’s showing her sexuality, as well.”

In another photo of Rihanna and A$AP’s sweet hand-hold, her attention is drawn to the ring, whereas his is mostly focused on her stomach. And according to Wood, the rapper is completely content about what he sees. “He’s smiling, showing upper teeth, which is true joy,” she explains. “He’s smiling at the pregnancy; he’s smiling at his future child.”

Their Hug Is “Intimate” And “Spontaneous”

According to Wood, Rihanna did not see this hug coming. “See how her elbow is back and her arm is tense?” she asks. “Her face is up, and she’s smiling, but there’s still a little bit of tension, like, ‘I didn’t expect you.’ So this is a spontaneous hug from him.”

This particular kind of hug is especially intimate, too, per Wood. Notice how their faces are touching? “It’s what I call a ‘cheek hug,’ where the main connection is at the cheek. That’s a very intimate part of the body.”

Their Smiles Are Genuine

Wood points to this as the most “traditional” of Rihanna and A$AP’s red carpet photos, but that doesn’t make it any less special. “His smile shows true joy,” Wood says. It’s not just that he’s showing his teeth (a good sign), but his whole face is lifted. “It’s a huge shift from his baseline normal [when his forehead is set lower],” Wood explains.

Rihanna is just as joyful. “She has a genuine smile,” Wood says. Plus, “her head tilt is towards him,” showing a certain amount of comfort and closeness. So sweet!

At this point, I can’t tell what’s more exciting: their body language or Rihanna’s maternity fashion.