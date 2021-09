The Met Gala is always a fever dream of fashion. So many celebrities, influencers, and fashion darlings all appear on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps in about a three-hour flurry of flashes. Each person is dressed to the nines in their themed garb, and every wild look deserves a moment of reflection. In case you missed any detail at the 2021 Met Gala, here are all the most impeccable looks that may have passed you by.