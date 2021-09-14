J.Lo Went Full-On Cowboy With Her Met Gala Look

Jennifer Lopez is a frequent flyer when it comes to the Met Gala. She first attended the event in 1999, wearing a sexy gold dress and faux fur jacket. Since then, the singer has been to 11 more Met Galas, and she’s never once phoned it in. Who could forget her dripping-in-diamonds wig and dress from 2019? Now that the Super Bowl of fashion is back in session after a year-long hiatus, Lopez’s 2021 Met Gala look has already scored all the touchdowns.

In her 20 years of going to the Met Gala, J.Lo has worked with a slew of designers. From Dolce & Gabbana to Versace to Marchesa, the superstar has sported a different fashion house to nearly every gala. (Although, she’s stunned in Versace on more than one occasion.) For the 2021 Met Gala, Lopez went with a sweeping Ralph Lauren gown with a rugged twist, hitting the theme out of the park. The Wild West has never looked so good.

From her Stenson hat to her huge, statement necklaces, J.Lo gave fans the high-fashion cowboy they deserve. There’s even a chunky, leather belt on the low of her waist. Her cropped jacket looks like Ralph Lauren went all the way to the 1800s to get a traditional, North American fur trade piece. Although, there were plenty of modern details as well.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gown plays with asymmetry in a very balanced way. The triangular plunge of her neckline mimics the sharp cut of the thigh-high slit on her left leg, adding an airy feel to the dark brown color. Giving the glamour you’d expect from J.Lo, the dress is covered in tiny crystals that bounce in the light and a sweeping train.

Prepping for the Met Gala takes many, many hands, and J.Lo turned to hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, celebrity hairstylist to Heidi Klum, Carrie Underwood, Angelina Jolie, and Mariah Carey, to turn her shag into a waist-length ponytail, courtesy of Wella Professionals. The end result is a perfectly on-theme masterpiece from head to toe.