Rihanna & DJ Khaled's Grammys Performance Has Fans Obsessed

There were a lot of amazing performances at the 2018 Grammy Awards. However, most of them were overshadowed by the powerhouse trio that is Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller. The three hit the stage to perform "Wild Thoughts" — one of the hottest and most played songs of the year. Rihanna and DJ Khaled's Grammys performance was everything fans wanted and more.
Although neither Rihanna nor DJ Khaled was nominated this year for a Grammy, they definitely made their presence known. DJ Khaled announced at the beginning of the song that people told him he would never perform at the Grammy's, but there he was. The "Wild Thoughts" performance stage was filled with background dancers and sultry lighting. Rihanna fit the theme in a pink, sparkly wrap dress with a large matching flower in her hair. The whole performance had a sort of '50s theme. Also, it's been a minute since I've seen Rihanna dance live, and she's amazing. The entire performance came together for one epic Grammys moment.
If you're a Rihanna worshipper, the kween still reigns. Fans are even more obsessed with Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and "Wild Thoughts." I didn't know that was even possible.