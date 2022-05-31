A$AP Rocky Had The Sweetest Quotes About Parenting With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has fatherhood on the brain. For Dazed’s Summer 2022 issue, the “D.M.B.” rapper spoke lovingly about his newborn son with the one and only Rihanna. On May 13, the couple welcomed a boy, whose name they’ve yet to reveal publicly.

This is the first child for both musicians, and it sounds like A$AP is quickly taking to fatherhood. Specifically, he’s enjoying the opportunity to expose his son to some of the best art in the world. Like Peppa Pig.

“I actually love to watch cartoons,” he said to Dazed. “I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark.” Okay, we need an A$AP & Peppa collab, well, ASAP. Who can get the rapper on a remix of “Jumping In Muddy Puddles”? Maybe he can tap into his love for the chopped and screwed genre and drop that version for the Houston kiddos.

During the interview, A$AP also reflected on more serious parenting goals, like instilling a sense of creativity from a young age. “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” A$AP said.

Beyond creativity, he tells Dazed that he wants to raise “open-minded children” who don’t discriminate. “And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” he said.

Well, he and Rihanna already have half of this goal completed. This fashion-forward duo is the epitome of “cool parents.” Seriously, in January, some fans on Twitter gushed about how they wished Rihanna was their biological mom.

Beyond fatherhood, A$AP also discussed his “friendship-turned-romance” with the Fenty Beauty founder. Their friendship has always been so cozy, dating back to 2013. During that time, Rihanna was wrapping up the American leg of her Diamonds tour, where A$AP was an opening performer. Shortly after the tour, A$AP tapped Rihanna as his suave love interest in a music video for his single “Fashion Killa.” However, MTV News reported at the time that A$AP said he and Rihanna were friends and “just cool.”

While fatherhood is finally here for A$AP, new music is on the horizon. Earlier this month, he released the music video for “D.M.B.,” which features Rihanna.

He told Dazed he’s working on a concept album and has been heavily immersing himself into hip-hop and classic acts like The Stones, The Zombies, and Jimi Hendrix. It’s not yet clear whether those fusion of heavy-knocking synths will make an appearance on his new album; however, with A$AP’s willingness to experiment with different sounds, it’ll be no surprise that this upcoming project will seat his artistic flare front and center.

“I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it,” he said. “I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything.”

It’s clear that A$AP is feeling good about the new music. “I just like where it is,” he said.