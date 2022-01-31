RiRi is expecting! The Savage x Fenty founder revealed her pregnancy on Jan. 31 after pictures of her, her baby bump, and A$AP Rocky were taken in New York City over the weekend. And I can confirm I’m not the only one thinking that this baby won the gene pool lottery. Fans reactions to the pregnancy announcement are all pretty much in agreement: Rihanna and A$AP’s baby-to-be is lucky as hell.

Although Rihanna and A$AP’s pregnancy announcement might have come as a surprise to some, plenty of fans knew this one was coming. (And not just cause they were following the rumors for the last few months.) Back in April 2021, A$AP didn’t shy away from showing his love to RiRi. During his GQ interview, he bluntly called Rihanna his “lady” and the “love of [his] life.” He added, “I think when you know, you know. She's the One." (My heart!)

Their love seems to have only grown stronger since then, and there’s nothing better than seeing her look so in love and happy with her growing fam. Well, there might be one thing better (or equally as heart-warming): scrolling through fans’ reactions to her pregnancy. I just love knowing I’m not the only one gushing over this, OK?

If you feel the same, take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter and TikTok so far.

This Video That Says What We’re All Thinking Turns out I’m not the only one who teared up today.

This Tweet About Feeling A Little Jealous Their baby is so lucky.

This Tweet About The Baby’s Potential Talent No, you weren’t the only one thinking it!

This Tweet About Wishing For New Music Rihanna fans are not giving up the hope of a baby/album double feature. (Fingers crossed!)

This TikTok About Men Wishing They Were A$AP Can you really blame them?

This Tweet Acknowledging The *Impact* Mondays now belong to Rihanna, OK?

This TikTok About Rihanna’s Next Album Babies and albums aren’t mutually exclusive, OK? I’d even settle for a RiRi nursery rhyme.

This Tweet About Rihanna Being Your Mom TBH, I’d have the same reaction.

This Tweet About Being Slightly Heartbroken Same.

This Tweet About Their Family Dynamic This baby already has the coolest mom ever.

This Tweet Saying Congrats Congratulations are 100% in order.

Another TikTok About Men Wishing They Were A$AP It’s OK to mourn your chances.

This Tweet About Reincarnation What I’d give to be a part of Rihanna and A$AP’s growing fam.

This TikTok About Hearing The Announcement Even when the pregnancy was just a rumor, people were shook.

This Tweet About Missing Her Music Fans are wavering between being super excited for the couple and still wishing for a new album.

This Tweet About Baby Gifts Taylor Swift is known for knitting blankets for celebrity babies, so maybe Rihanna and A$AP should keep a lookout for any packages from the singer?

This Tweet About Spreading The Word If you don’t have your Rihanna alerts on at all times, WYD?

This TikTok About Feeling Shocked Raise your hand if you’re shocked.

This Tweet About Rihanna Being A Trend-Starter Of course, Rihanna makes being pregnant look incredible.

Do you see why these reactions might be as exciting to me as the pregnancy announcement itself? Please, keep ‘em coming!