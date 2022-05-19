Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together! According to People and Entertainment Tonight, the singer reportedly gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, although his name has yet to be revealed. TMZ first reported the exciting update on May 19. According to an ET source, Rihanna gave birth in Los Angeles. "They have not left each other's side," the source told ET about the new parents. "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a longtime. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for confirmation, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

ET also reported the couple is planning to travel to New York to celebrate their baby’s arrival with their loved ones. According to the publication, A$AP’s family will meet their son for the first time while he and Rihanna are in the city. Rihanna also reportedly wants to fly in her family from Barbados to meet their baby.

“Rihanna is doing well,” a source close to the couple reportedly told People. “They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

Rihanna first debuted her baby bump in a series of winter photos in which she walked around New York City with A$AP Rocky on Jan. 31. The star wore an oversized pink jacket that was unbuttoned on the bottom to expose her bump, which was covered with gorgeous jewels. The couple held hands and stared loving at each other in the photos.

The pictures, which were taken in Harlem, immediately went viral, with countless fans sharing their excitement over the couple on social media. Celebrities like Lizzo, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj also congratulated Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna made headlines again on April 12 when she flaunted her growing baby bump on the cover of Vogue. While speaking to the publication, Rihanna said “balance” has always been one of her “biggest challenges” as a singer, fashion designer, and businesswoman. “My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it,” she said.

According to Page Six, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hosted a rave-themed baby shower on Wednesday, April 27. The get-together was reportedly “super intimate and private,” and guests were not allowed to take photos or videos at the party.

TMZ also reports the last time Rihanna was seen in public was in Los Angeles on Mother’s Day, which took place on Sunday, May 8. Five days later, the singer would reportedly give birth to a baby boy.

Congrats to the lovely couple!