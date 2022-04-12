Rihanna Called Anti Her Best Album — And Finally Teased New Music

Can you believe it’s been six years since Rihanna released Anti? Her eighth studio album dropped in January 2016, and resulted in a number of hits, like “Work,” “Needed Me,” and “Love on the Brain.” In her latest interview with Vogue, the star opened up about Anti’s success and even teased her next album in the process.

Following its release in 2016, Anti earned six Grammy nominations and was even named one of the best albums of the decade by Billboard, as well as one of the 500 greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

On Tuesday, April 12, Rihanna told Vogue she considers Anti her “best album to this day.” Although fans have high expectations for her follow-up record, the singer revealed she’s just having “fun” creating music right now. “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better,” Rihanna told the publication. “It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

Rihanna previously teased new music in March 2021. After she posted an Instagram about Anti spending five years on the Billboard 200, a fan suggested she celebrate the accomplishment by releasing new music. “I think I should,” she reportedly wrote back, along with a “soon” emoji.

It’s unclear when R9 will drop, especially considering besides music, Rihanna is busy running her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, as well as her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. In January, the star also announced she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

When asked about how she’s learning to juggle so many things at once, Rihanna told Vogue, “Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been, and now there’s another human being coming into play. It changes what that means again.”

Rihanna is confident she’ll be able to do it all, however. “Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves,” she said. “My Mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I’m not sure.”

Considering she’s wearing many hats these days, fans wouldn’t mind waiting just a little longer for R9. After all, you can’t rush perfection, right?