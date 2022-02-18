SOS, I’m Screaming: Fenty Beauty Is Coming To Ulta Beauty

It’s getting easier and easier to shop Fenty Beauty. At this point, Rihanna may very well show up to my house with a cosmetic case and take all my money. Unfortunately for me, the soon-to-be mom isn’t doing door-to-door shopping just yet, but Fenty Beauty is coming to Ulta Beauty and you won’t even have to wait very long to add all of Rihanna’s goodies to your Ulta cart.

“I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand,” the Rihanna herself said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do.” So, in her pursuit to take over the world (if she hasn’t already), putting Fenty Beauty into one of the U.S.’ largest beauty retailers is definitely the next step.

This isn’t a just some small drop or slow roll-out. There’s absolutely no wasting any time or taking multiple trips to get every little Fenty Beauty product you’ve been dreaming of. As soon as March 6 comes around, the entirety of the beauty brand will be available top shop at Ulta. From Fenty Beauty’s new skin care endeavors to its heralded, extensive shade range, you can get it all. You can even score the new refillable Fenty Icon Lipstick ($32, Fenty Beauty) through Ulta’s online store.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For this latest endeavor, Fenty’s physical shopping will take a little extra time to roll out to stores everywhere. At first, Fenty Beauty will only be available in over 1,300 stores. Although there was no mention about plans to expand this launch to more locations, you can check with your local Ulta to see when and/or if they have Fenty in their near future. In the meantime, I’m going to make a list of everything I’ll be buying come March 6.