Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents of two, per reports from TMZ and People on Aug. 21. The couple reportedly welcomed their baby boy in secret in Los Angeles on Aug. 3. This is the couple’s second son — their first, RZA, was born on May 13, 2022.

Rihanna and A$AP haven’t publicly confirmed the happy update yet, but sources told TMZ that the baby boy shares an important initial with his big brother and mom. Apparently, his name starts with “R,” though his full name hasn’t been revealed yet.

Rihanna famously announced her pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February. She revealed her baby bump mid-performance, stunning the stadium crowd and the 121 million people watching at home. “Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. Her and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it."

Rihanna agreed to do the Super Bowl shortly after the birth of her first son. In a February interview with British Vogue, she recalled the moment she said “yes.” Rihanna explained, “I’m going to say yes to the Super Bowl in the middle of postpartum? What the heck am I thinking?”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

At the Met Gala in May, Rihanna gave a pregnancy update to Entertainment Tonight, “No cravings. tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.” She’s kept other details about her motherhood journey to a minimum, but did reveal to British Vogue back in February that A$AP was hoping for another boy. She said, “At first he was open, then he was like, ‘Nah, I want a boy. I’m sure.’ I was just like, ‘Lord, please let this man get what he wants...”

Looks like both of their wishes came true.