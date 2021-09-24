Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the epitome of Black love. Their friends-to-lovers arc has been in the works for nearly a decade, finally getting romantic in 2020 after the mogul’s split from billionaire Hassan Jameel. The “Work” singer started hanging out with A$AP more often, and by the end of that year, she went on a getaway with him to Barbados. Just like that, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship timeline had officially begun.

“She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados,” a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 about the couple’s then-budding relationship.

One year later, A$AP confirmed that Rihanna was his “lady.” And as of July 2023, the duo had their son named RZA, are expecting their second child, and are now fueling marriage rumors. So, how did they turn from friends into something much more? That story starts way back at the 2012 VMAs.

March 2012: Rihanna & A$AP Performed Together At The VMAs Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky always had a lot of chemistry on stage. Fans started shipping them in March 2012 when they gave a steamy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The pair performed Rihanna’s song "Cockiness (Love It),” which A$AP remixed. Fans loved it and started rooting for Rihanna and A$AP as a couple.

September 2013: Rihanna Starred In A$AP’s “Fashion Killa” Music Video After joining Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour, A$AP asked the pop star to star in his “Fashion Killa” music video — and she said yes. In the short film, released in September 2013, you can see them do all the adorable things that couples do together, like wearing matching outfits and going shopping.

June 2018: Rihanna & A$AP Attended Paris Fashion Week Together Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In June 2018, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in their best attire for Paris Fashion Week. They sat front row at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show and appeared to enjoy each other’s company.

December 2019: Rihanna & A$AP Made Their Red Carpet Debut Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In December 2019, the duo made their first red carpet appearance together at the British Fashion Awards. During the evening, Janet Jackson presented the “Umbrella” singer with the Urban Luxe Award for her brand Fenty. What a night to remember!

January 2020: Rihanna Was Back On The Market Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2020, Rihanna officially became a single woman again when she split from Hassan Jameel after three years of dating. Although RiRi did not speak publicly about the breakup, it was rumored that the two had a hard time getting along because of their different upbringings. “Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship,” an insider claimed to People at the time.

August 2020: Rihanna & A$AP Collaborated On Her Fenty Skin Campaign In August 2020, Rihanna and A$AP started to publicly spend more time together. The two musicians collaborated on a campaign to promote Rihanna’s Fenty Skin products — and the video was just as interesting as their sexy VMAs performance. Although they didn’t act like a couple in the one-minute clip, it was exciting to see them come together to support one another.

December 2020: They Went On A Romantic Vacation To Barbados In December 2020, things appeared to start heating up between the two when Rihanna invited A$AP to spend Christmas with her family in Barbados. Photos published by the Daily Mail suggested that they might’ve already been a couple because they were spotted holding hands on a yacht, and in one pic, Rihanna appeared to kiss A$AP on the lips.

January 2021: Rihanna Supported A$AP’s Business In January 2021, RiRi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a pair of crystal-embellished gladiator sandals that A$AP designed. After Rihanna sported his shoes, which were a collaboration between Amina Muaddi and his creative agency AWGE, fans likely rushed to get them, too.

April 2021: A$AP Confirmed That Rihanna Was His “Lady” Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images After they were spotted going to dinner at L.A. hot spot Delilah in April 2021, A$AP opened up about his relationship with Rihanna for the first time. In an interview with GQ, the rapper revealed he really got to know Rih when they bonded during a “great American road trip” they took together in 2020. A$AP said he saw Rihanna as his “lady” and the “love of [his] life.” That was new for him — he said he used to be a ladies’ man, but preferred his current relationship. "[It’s] so much better when you got the One,” A$AP explained. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

August 2021: They Were Reportedly In It “For The Long Term” In August 2021, a source gave People the sweetest update about music’s hottest power couple. "This romance evolved since they were friends first. They already knew and respected each other and it has just grown from there," the source claimed, adding that their long history as friends let them “build a great foundation” for a relationship. "They loved to laugh and have a blast together before they even dated," the source continued. "All of that makes for a solid romance now." A second source added, “They are crazy about each other [and in it] for the long term.”

September 2021: Rihanna & A$AP Attended The 2021 Met Gala Together Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna gave fans a sweet surprise when she attended the 2021 Met Gala with her boyfriend. The duo showed up in matching black outfits and stole the show when A$AP threw off his custom ERL quilt and gave RiRi a sweet kiss on the cheek. The theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and Rihanna embodied that with a dark black Balenciaga coatdress and matching beanie hat.

January 2022: Rihanna Announced Her Pregnancy On Jan. 31, 2022, photos of Rihanna baring a baby bump hit the internet. She and A$AP posed in Harlem, the New York City neighborhood where he grew up. She slayed in a vintage Chanel pink coat worn open over her stomach, draped with colorful jewels.

April 2022: A Cheating Rumor Came & Went Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On April 14, fashion writer and influencer Louis Pisano sparked cheating rumors about the couple on Twitter. “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” Louis claimed. Although the internet spiraled for 24 hours, the breakup rumors and cheating accusations were cleared up by April 15. Taking to Instagram, Muaddi slammed the rumors, “I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.” Within days, A$AP and Rihanna were spotted on a romantic babymoon in Barbados. Later that month, the duo also threw an rave-themed baby shower. Neither shared photos from the celebration, but their low-profile approach didn’t stop fans from finding out. According to HipHollywood, the shower was a neon success and guests received rave-themed party favors such as a graphic tee with the couple’s faces on them.

May 2022: Rihanna Gave Birth To Their First Child Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images TMZ reported that Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 13. At the time, his name hadn’t yet been revealed. Later that month, a source close to the couple told People the singer “is already a wonderful mom” and they were raising their son at their Los Angeles home. That same month, Rihanna starred as the leading lady in A$AP’s “D.M.B” music video. Centered in the rapper’s hometown of Harlem, the video sees the couple parading through the city, serving vintage looks, and seemingly getting married at a dimly-lit church. This moment sparked rumors the two had actually tied the knot; however, they didn’t address the hearsay.

December 2022: Rihanna Made Her TikTok Debut With A Video Of Her Son On Dec. 17, seven months after Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their baby boy, the singer showed him off for the first time in a sweet TikTok video. In the brief video, their son — whose name was still unknown — gives a wide smile before seemingly trying to eat the camera. He dons similar features to both his parents, and it’s a precious sight to see.

February 2023: Rihanna Announced Her Second Pregnancy During The Super Bowl Halftime Show Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images On Feb. 12, all eyes were on RiRi and her impressive Fenty Bowl— OK, the actual 2023 Super Bowl. The singer performed during the event’s halftime show and appeared to flaunt a baby bump. After her show, a representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she and A$AP were expecting their second child. As always, A$AP was Rihanna’s biggest cheerleader that night. In a video shared by the NFL’s official Instagram account, the Live.Love.A$AP rapper can be seen recording her performance with a cheery smile. That same month, the couple graced the cover of British Vogue and shared new photos of their nine-month-old son.

May 2023: Rihanna & A$AP Attend The 2023 Met Gala Together Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On May 1, the duo attended the 2023 Met Gala honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld. While they were fashionably late, their blissful energy on the white carpet was worth the wait. RiRi wore a custom Valentino gown adorned with white camellia flowers, Lagerfeld’s favorite floral. Meanwhile, A$AP recreated the visionary’s look from his 2005 Chanel fashion show. The two couldn’t stop smiling and holding hands on the carpet, and Rihanna cradled her new baby bump. Ten days after their Met Gala appearance, the veil behind their baby boy’s name was lifted. On May 10, The Daily Mail leaked a copy of the infant’s birth certificate and revealed his name is RZA Athelston Mayers, a nod to Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA.

June 2023: Marriage Rumors Resurfaced As Ariana Grande cooed in “R.E.M,” — “Think I heard some wedding bells / Ssh, keep it to yourself” — those matrimony rumors can’t stop following RiRi and A$AP. On June 21, A$AP performed at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival. During his set, he seemingly shouted out Rihanna, who Page Six reports was watching his set. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf*cking building,” the rapper said, per the outlet. A$AP has only kept adding fuel to the speculation. On July 19, the rapper released his new single “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).” In the first verse of the breezy track, which sonically embodies a flow from his 2012 Live.Love.A$AP EP, A$AP raps: “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic.” He mentions her again in the second verse, cooing: “Pass on the sweetie, I got me a RiRi” and that he has a “new collab with my baby mom.” OK, these hints are *very* telling.