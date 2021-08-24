Make room for the drama kings, y’all. Two of everyone’s fave rappers are at odds again, and this time, the end result might actually be... positive? If you’re a hip-hop head, you’ve probably been wondering: Are Drake and Kanye West beefing in 2021? And is it true they’re planning to drop their albums at the same time? *bites nails*

Drake and Kanye have a looong history of beefage, which is why their latest conflict feels like a blast from the past. Per Complex, the two rap stars initially crossed paths sometime in late 2008 or early 2009. Back then, their relationship was apparently going swimmingly, and at one point, Drake even gushed about Kanye’s genius to MTV. “Kanye West shaped a lot of what I do, as far as music goes,” the Canadian entertainer said. “I'd even go as far as to say he's the most influential [musician] that I'd ever had in my life.”

However, things shifted just a few years later, when Drake publicly dissed Kanye for the first time in 2011, implying that his collab album with Lil Wayne — which actually never dropped — would be more impressive than Jay Z and Kanye’s iconic Watch The Throne project. Then, in October of that year, Drake continued firing shots: he told The Source (via Capital Xtra), “My goal is to surpass everything [Kanye West has] accomplished.”

But none of this is to say Kanye wasn’t stirring the pot as well. Throughout the last decade, the Ye musician has fully played into the drama — so much that, in 2014, he seemingly proposed an end to the beef. “They always be trying to pit n*ggas against each other and it ain’t going down no more," he insisted during one of his concerts. “So, tonight, it ain’t none of that. We love Drake.”

PYMCA/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

That peace offering was fleeting, though. Drake shaded Kanye once again in 2018 amidst his own personal feud with fellow rapper Pusha T, with who he’s been brawling about songwriting-related matters for years. Things further heated up in 2018 when Pusha T dropped the bomb that Drake had a son no one yet knew about. In the diss track “Duppy Freestyle,” the OVO rapper refuted Pusha T’s ghostwriting accusations, noting that he used to write with Kanye (whose label Pusha T was signed to).

To say the least, Drake and Kanye know how to work the grapevine. But it’s also safe to assume their beef is mostly just for show. The musicians are frequent collaborators and even teased a joint album in 2016, according to Billboard. The project never dropped, but the stars’ relationship seemed chill enough — until now. Recently, on trap artist Trippie Red’s latest album, Trip at Knight, Drake dragged Kanye, aka Ye.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone,” he sings in his feature on a track titled “Betrayal.” The Toronto rapper’s bars were obviously brutal. But they sparked a new theory amongst the entertainers’ fans: Since Drake and Kanye are apparently *still* beefing, does this mean they plan on dropping their albums at the same time?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The idea isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. Both Kanye and Drake have insisted they’re going to drop their respective albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy, for AGES now, and ever since Kanye faked his fans out in July — when Donda was supposed to drop but never did — everyone’s been wondering WTF is going on. On the other hand, Drake said Certified Lover Boy would *at last* come out this summer, however, it’s still nowhere to be found.

While there’s no way to know for sure that Kanye and Drake are waiting for the other to pull the trigger, it is a bit sus that both artists have yet to follow through with their promises of releasing new music sooner than later. Both artists have approximately *looks at calendar* three weeks to get it together. I’m still hunting for the album of the summer!