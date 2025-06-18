Molly Gordon Opens Up About Filming Nude Scenes

Molly Gordon got candid about feeling nervous about nude scenes during a June interview with Who What Wear. The actor, who is known for her roles in The Bear and Theater Camp, was worried about the nudity required in her latest project, Oh, Hi!

According to Gordon, she went to fellow actor Emma Thompson for advice. (The duo worked together on Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, which is coming out in 2026.) “She was like, ‘Don't change a thing about yourself. Every actress, when they find out they're gonna be naked, they're like, ‘Great, I'll lose 15 pounds’ — no. If you're playing a normal person, look like yourself, and do the f*cking nude scene. You're carrying all the insecure women on your back. Reflect them in the projects that you're doing, and be yourself,’” Gordon told the outlet.

Thompson’s tips stayed with Gordon. “Now, I feel like I have that voice in me constantly, which is helpful,” she added.

Gordon did not dish on what those nude scenes entailed, but the romantic comedy follows one couple (played by Gordon and Logan Lerman) whose weekend away takes an unexpected turn when they find out they are not on the same page about their relationship — or situationship.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thompson’s words of wisdom comes from her experience doing a full frontal nude scene in the 2022 film, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Thompson shared her perspective on the challenging scene at the Sundance Film Festival premiere in January 2022.

“It's very challenging to be nude at 62,” she said at the time, per Entertainment Weekly. “[My character] stands in front of a mirror alone and she drops her robe.”

“Nothing has changed in the dreadful demands made upon women in the real-world world but also in acting,” Thompson added. “This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was, and actually in some ways I think it's worse now.”

Thompson continued, “I don't think I could've done it before the age that I am. And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren't used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen.”