Jeremy Allen White Was Just Seen Kissing His The Bear Co-Star

Things are heating up in The Bear’s kitchen! It seems that Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon are making their on-screen romance an IRL one, as the two actors were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles on Sept. 25. Paparazzi pics of the two, which you can view on TMZ, show them embracing for a smooch before driving off — and no, there were no TV cameras in sight.

White and Gordon play on-again-off-again lovers Carmy and Claire on The Bear. Though the two characters have hit a rough patch on the show, it looks like it’s the total opposite behind the scenes.

Despite the fact that the co-stars play a couple on-screen, this hookup is pretty surprising — mainly because both White and Gordon have been romantically linked to others and neither has announced a breakup. White has been packing on the PDA with pop star Rosalía since the end of 2023, and Gordon is believed to have been in a relationship with her creative partner Nick Lieberman since 2019, although neither of them have confirmed this.

Hulu

The new pics seem to confirm why White was absent from Rosalía’s celebrity-filled birthday bash in Paris on Sept. 25.

The rumored relationship may also shed some light on another mystery that’s been plaguing certain corners of the internet. Earlier this month, Gordon’s longtime friend Ben Platt got married to Noah Galvin, but Gordon was surprisingly absent from the wedding. Given how close Platt and Gordon have been for years, the absence shocked fans in the know. Even more shocking: Gordon’s rumored boyfriend Lieberman was in attendance without her. Could a new romance have been keeping Gordon away from the event? It’s still a mystery, but at least now there may be some more clues.

Production on Season 4 of The Bear is not set to begin until 2025, but it looks like White and Gordon are getting a lot of practice in for a potential reignited romance between Carmy and Claire. Talk about dedicated actors!