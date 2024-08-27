Jeremy Allen White (and his abs) have been featured as the shining star of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 and Fall 2024 campaigns. On Aug. 27, the second round of White’s ads went viral, and fans are feeling horny. The general consensus? Let the biannual Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ads continue forevermore.

This time around, White isn’t just underwear-clad — he’s also wearing plenty of denim. Speaking about his relationship with Calvin Klein, White commented on shooting the first ad for the brand. “I think it did what it was supposed to do. I felt so insecure leading up to the shoot itself, and it felt kind of crazy,” he told GQ. “For the most part people were excited about it, and that was cool and surprising.” (The understatement of the century.)

While the first ad generated plenty of buzz, the second — which involved a photoshoot and video component — is getting just as much attention. One fan on X, formerly called Twitter, put it this way: “Thank you god for another Jeremy Allen White calvin klein ad.” Another commented on Calvin Klein’s YouTube, “I cannot explain how grateful I am to the Calvin Klein team.”

The appreciation didn’t stop there. On X, plenty of fans were celebrating White’s latest Calvin Klein project, which involved him jumping out of a pool wearing all denim and dripping a glass of water all over himself while shirtless.

Speaking to GQ about the latest campaign, White confirmed the denim is definitely his style. “I'm very much a jeans guy,” he said. “I also wore a lot of denim-on-denim for this campaign... I don't care what people say — I think denim-on-denim is always going to look cool.”

White has reportedly been dating Rosalía since they were first spotted together in October 2023, but that hasn’t quelled the fan thirst for The Bear actor. After White shared the campaign on Instagram, fans weren’t shy in the comments section.

“i am looking respectfully 👁👁,” one commented on the photos. “YES, CHEF,” another wrote.

If the fans have anything to say about it, Calvin Klein will keep White booked and busy throughout 2025, too.