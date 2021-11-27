Kanye Said His Presidential Run Embarrassed Kim In An Open Thanksgiving Speech

This Thanksgiving, Ye came to terms with some of his “mis-actions” of the last few years. The rapper posted an unconventional video for Thanksgiving, drawing on religious themes with a video of a gospel choir and his voice dubbed over the top. Calling the post his Thanksgiving prayer, West addressed so much in so little time. In light of his recent separation from Kim K and their ongoing divorce, Kanye West’s Thanksgiving prayer mentioned Kim Kardashian and touched on his regrets.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, West posted his Thanksgiving prayer video on Instagram. Among the things he talked about in the 5-minute address was his drinking, his presidential campaign, his “Make America Great Again” hat, and his overspending. In line with his recent comments about “God bringing” him and Kim K back together, he also mentioned his desire to couple up with his Kardashian following their estrangement and impending divorce.

“Hello, my name is Ye, and this is my super, super, super, super, super long Thanksgiving prayer. On this Thanksgiving, I’m so thankful for family, my blood family, my fans, and our haters. We love you, too,” West began. He went on to mention he was “thankful for [the] current civilization of 8 billion people” and noted “ancestors and children” among them.

Ye explained that he wrote the lengthy prayer after taking his son Saint West to his first football game, where he got to play football with Tom Brady before the game.

“My mini-me is a mix of two of my favorite things. Me and my wife’s face. All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he admitted. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: mis-actions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rapper went on to detail his “mis-actions,” which included drinking too much, a habit that made his “hair-trigger” temper worse. As far as talking about his temper, West admitted that it isn’t always what it should be. “I know none of y’all would ever picture this, but sometimes I scream, and that screaming might have helped me tell off everyone who doubted me in music, but that screaming did not help me keep my family together,” the rapper divulged.

He also addressed his struggles with bipolar disorder, revealing his manic episodes were spurred on by medication in 2016. “I was placed under heavy medication,” he said. “Since then, I went on and off the medication, which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

Ye also brought up his political affiliations and actions, citing them as another hamper on his marriage. “Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” West said, referencing the MAGA hat he wore in support of Donald Trump during his 2020 presidential campaign.

West continued, “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family.” He added that his actions made him and his family “a target.”

He also brought up his presidential run, which was a strain on his marriage. “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and, thank God, only press conference,” he said, referencing his July 2020 campaign speech that mentioned the couple’s personal discussion concerning Kardashian’s pregnancy With North.

West concluded his prayer by listing what he was thankful for, including his children, 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

You can listen to his full video below.

“I’ve had giant entourages, people around me just to make me feel good about myself. I’ve had to learn that I had to take accountability,” he said. “We always judge and tell other people what they should do, but we can only take accountability for ourselves and our children. This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the family that my wife has given me. I’m thankful for the life that God has given me, and I’m thankful for your time, attention, and patience.”

It seems like West is still hopeful about getting back with Kim K, and only time will tell if that happens.