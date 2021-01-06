Sources are now reportedly crediting a December fight as the reason why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly divorcing. “They had a big fight in early December,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Jan. 5. “Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

In the same article, another source reportedly told Us Weekly that it was “only a matter of time” before Kardashian officially called it quits on the relationship. “She didn’t just walk away,” the source reportedly noted. “The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.”

ICYMI: "The comments about North and the abortion" the reported source was referring to took place on July 19, 2020 at West's first official campaign event in his run for presidency. During the event, West gave an emotional anti-abortion speech during which he revealed that he and Kardashian had considered an abortion prior to daughter North's birth. “I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child,” he told the crowd. “She had the pills in her hand… I almost killed my daughter.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian was reportedly hurt by West's remarks. “Kim is deeply upset with Kanye for talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly just a few days following the event.

News of Kardashian and West's rumored divorce broke on Jan. 5 when a source reportedly told Page Six that a "divorce is imminent" as Kardashian had hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for both Kim and Kanye for confirmation on these reports, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Weeks before the reported divorce news broke, Kardashian posted multiple Instagrams featuring herself sans wedding ring. Like, this one from Dec. 22:

And even this one from Jan. 5, the day the news broke:

While the news may come as a shock to some diehard KimYe fans, a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Jan. 6 that “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now” and that Kardashian's friends are “surprised” their pal has waited “this long to file for divorce.”

Another source reportedly told Us Weekly that “it was only a matter of time” before Kardashian ended her marriage to West. Us Weekly added that the source reportedly cited West's "refusal to seek treatment for his mental health issues as part of the ongoing issues between them."

On July 22, following West's campaign event and a controversial Twitter rant during which he threw multiple jabs at both Kardashian and her family, Kardashian took to Instagram to publicly address her husband's mental health for the first time. "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," Kardashian began her statement. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Will/GC Images/Getty Images

She continued, "those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

After acknowledging the criticism West faces as a public figure, Kardashian went on to note that West "is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most," she concluded. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

I hope people remember and respect Kardashian's plea for compassion and empathy as reports of their possible divorce continue.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.