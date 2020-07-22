Kim Kardashian is speaking out about Kanye West's behavior in recent weeks. West's controversial comments about sensitive subjects during his July 19 presidential rally, like his anti-abortion and anti-gun-control stances, caused major backlash online, along with speculation surrounding West's mental health. West followed up his presidential rally comments with equally controversial tweets on July 20 and 21, and now, Kardashian is commenting on the situation. Kim Kardashian's Instagram addressing Kanye West's mental health asks for compassion.

Speculation about West's well-being started on July 19, after his head-turning rally in Charleston, South Carolina, in which he told attendees he and Kardashian once considered aborting their oldest daughter, North. In the days following his rally, West tweeted and deleted a lot of personal information, like claims he's been trying to divorce Kardashian for more than a year.

Kardashian posted a statement on her Instagram Stories on July 22, addressing her husband's bipolar disorder. Her messages brought a lot of attention to the stigma surrounding mental health and how it affects not only the person dealing with it but also their loved ones.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," Kardashian began her statement. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kardashian continued: "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kardashian acknowledged that "Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure" and that "his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions."

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian on Instagram

But while acknowledging all that to be true, Kardashian pointed out that critics should acknowledge that West deals with immense amounts of pressure as a celebrity living with bipolar disorder.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," she explained. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

Kardashian concluded her post with a call to action. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most," she wrote. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."