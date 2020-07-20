Kanye West's 2020 presidential campaign keeps getting more confusing. On July 4, West announced his plans to run against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the upcoming election, and all eyes have been on the rapper ever since. A few days after his tweet announcing his candidacy, it was reported West suspended his campaign, but on Sunday, July 19, the Chicago native held his first campaign rally, which seemingly means he's still pursuing a position in the Oval Office. These tweets about Kanye West's first campaign rally say a lot about people's feelings.

West took the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday evening where he sported "2020" shaved into in his hair, and spoke about a variety of topics including abortion, gun control, religion, and addiction. West reportedly broke down in tears as he recalled considering having Kim Kardashian abort their oldest child, North, at the beginning of Kardashian's pregnancy.

Amid his controversial discussions, West said he doesn't actually care if he wins the election or not, but that running is all for God.

"I don't give a f*ck if I win the presidency or not," West added. "God has a plan for us as his people to be finally free."

After news of West's rally made headlines, people shared their thoughts on Twitter — and many of them were not positive.

Another unlikely subject West chimed in on were his feelings about political activist and abolitionist Harriet Tubman, whom West said “never actually freed the slaves.” He added: "She just had the slaves go work for other white people."

And you guessed it, Twitter had a lot to say about this. But so did the audience in attendance at the rally (who could be heard audibly groaning at West's claims).

Just like West isn't afraid to speak his mind, the general public doesn't seem to be holding back when it comes to expressing their feelings about his campaign.