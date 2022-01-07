After meeting Kanye West on New Year’s Eve and going on several dates with him in New York and Miami, Julia Fox couldn’t help but gush over the rapper (who changed his name to Ye in October 2021) in a feature for Interview magazine on Thursday, Jan. 6. “It was an instant connection,” she wrote about ringing in 2022 together. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” The actress revealed their second date was especially magical because it involved West giving her a huge surprise: racks of clothes. “It was every girl’s dream come true,” she said.

Fox, who is known for her breakthrough performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, described so many details about her recent dates with West in a personal essay for Interview, which was accompanied by photos of the stars packing on the PDA. After revealing how she connected with the rapper on NYE in Miami, Fox said the two decided “to keep the energy going” and fly to New York City to see Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play. “Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME,” Fox said. “I was impressed.”

Afterward, the pair headed to dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone. “Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined!” Fox revealed. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The surprises didn’t stop there because West then took Fox to a hotel suite, which was “full of clothes” for her. Fox described feeling like royalty that night. “It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” she said. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

In the photos that went along with the Interview piece, West and Fox can be seen getting cozy together on a couch, as well as embracing each other while standing in the middle of a hallway. In another photo, Fox is seen on top of West, who’s lying on the floor of their hotel suite.

The two clearly hit things off. In fact, the actress enjoyed their dates so much that she can’t wait to spend more time together. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she said. And it’ll be a wild one at that.