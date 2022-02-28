Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might have had the perfect setting for their engagement (under a banyan tree while on vacation in Puerto Rico), but that means their wedding location has a lot to live up to. And apparently, it hasn’t been easy to find a place that suits their twin flame connection and punk rock vibe. So, um, when are Megan and MGK getting married? They can’t exactly send out save-the-dates without a venue, so there’s been a major delay.

During a Feb. 25 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden asked MGK the obvious question: “When do you think you’re gonna get married?” Unfortunately, MGK didn’t have a concrete answer — and he blamed it on the dearth of creative wedding venues. He told Corden, “Um, when they can build me a red river with, like, gothic [arches]… The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].” Sounds like he needs to reach out to the set decorator for Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Though MGK might have a certain vision in mind for their nuptials, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he and Megan are willing to wait too long to find the perfect spot. Apparently, they want to make things official asap.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Feb. 10, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Megan and MGK know that they are each other's soulmates, so they want to get married sooner than later.” Still, they don’t want to sacrifice their ~vibe~, either. “[MGK and Megan] have talked about wedding plans and want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colors, lace,” the insider added.

Here’s hoping that MGK and Megan find the perfect setting to drink each other’s blood — oh, and say, “I do” — soon. If all else fails, they could always head back to the banyan tree for some wedding magic, sans the red river.