Kravis has been truly spoiling us with the wedding content. First, they had a Elvis-approved (and unofficial) wedding in Vegas. And now, they reportedly got hitched in the most official place: a courthouse. On May 15, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married for the second time. The duo was photographed in Santa Barbara, looking a lot like a bride and groom as they left the courthouse. Kravis’ black convertible with a “Just Married” sign was just the icing on top of this wedding cake. Following the reports, Barker took to Instagram, and his post about their courthouse wedding gives me all the feels.

On May 16, he shared a carousel of stunning black-and-white photos from the big day. It begins with a shot of the newlyweds kissing in the getaway car — my heart is already screaming — then segues into photos of the couple embracing, walking down the Kourt-house steps, posing with her grandma and his dad, and getting comfy in the car. “Till death do us part,” he wrote.

The same day, Kardashian shared the same photos on her own account and even used the very same caption. (The couple who posts together, stays together? Maybe their wedding vows had a clause about social media usage — I would not put that past Kris Jenner.)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This first ~ official look ~ at the wedding is kind of a big deal: Up until this point, Barker and Kardashian have been purposefully silent on their wedding plans (lest we forget Kris Jenner claiming she was “sworn to secrecy” about their nuptials). And while it seems like Machine Gun Kelly nearly spilled the beans about the courthouse wedding during an interview at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, he caught himself. (Literally 10 minutes before TMZ broke the story, an interviewer asked, “Who is making it down the aisle first — you two or Kourt and Travis?” He started to respond before clamming up. “Oh, Kourt, er... not my business,” he said. Smooth.)

Of course, this is hardly the first time the blink-182 drummer made a public declaration of his love for the Poosh founder. Remember when he flew with her for the first time since surviving a plane crash and wrote, “With you anything is possible🖤”? Yeah, I’m still not over it. Seems like there will be plenty more romance in this couple’s future.