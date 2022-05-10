Apparently, All Of Kravis' Wedding Deets Are Top Secret

While the Kardashians have been known to be pretty open about, well, everything, all of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding details are staying top secret. While the couple eloped in Las Vegas in April following the 2022 Grammy Awards, they were unable to secure a marriage license and have yet to make their vows official. Of course, there has been some buzz about the couple’s actual wedding, but on May 9, Kris Jenner revealed to People that she was “sworn to secrecy” and won't be dropping any hints about what Kravis has in store for their big day.

"If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!” Jenner joked. "I'm just gonna sit in the background and not say a word because I don't want to get in trouble." While Jenner is respecting her daughter’s wishes, the rest of the world can certainly speculate what the wedding will be like.

Though Kardashian will most likely keep things private, this wedding probably won’t be a low-key affair. From holidays to birthday parties, the Kar-Jenners love an elaborate celebration. Um, remember North West and Penelope Disick’s joint Candyland birthday? I’m betting that Kravis will be ~keeping up~ with that trend and hosting an over-the-top wedding as well.

Though Jenner is refusing to spill deets, I have a few guesses in mind for Kravis’ ceremony. If you couldn’t tell by Barker’s elaborate Valentine’s display, which included huge Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues surrounded by dozens of red roses, the couple loves Disney. Like, they even spent Kardashian’s birthday at the park. In other words, a veil with mouse ears isn’t completely off the table. As the world’s favorite pop-punk power couple, they’ll obvi need to include some rock-n-roll elements in their big day, too. Maybe their Vegas Elvis impersonator will get another invite?

Whether it’s wedding bells or guitar riffs that guests hear as Kravis walks down the aisle, it will certainly be the most talked about event of the year — especially if The Kardashians producers have anything to say about it.