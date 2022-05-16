Everyone’s talking about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker right now — even Machine Gun Kelly. On May 15, MGK and Megan Fox walked the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet together, and they were asked a Kravis-related question (because, obviously, punk-rock couples stick together). Machine Gun Kelly’s comment on Kourtney and Travis’ wedding was very telling despite the fact that he tried to keep it vague.

On the carpet, Entertainment Tonight interviewer Cassie DiLaura asked the duo, “Who is making it down the aisle first — you two or Kourt and Travis?” MGK immediately started answering, before changing his mind. “Oh, Kourt, er... not my business,” he said while Megan smiled innocently at the cameras.

According to DiLaura, reports of Kravis’ surprise courthouse wedding started only 10 minutes after this awkward moment. Um, so did Machine Gun Kelly know what was about to go down in Santa Barbara? He and Barker are pretty close, so there’s always a chance he got an update directly from the blink-182 drummer. Then again, maybe MGK and Megan got an invite to Kravis’ reported third ceremony coming up soon in Italy, and that’s the date he was referring to.

While they haven’t revealed their own wedding date, back in March, an E! source claimed the couple was hoping to tie the knot in 2023. The one problem? Finding the right venue. As the Mainstream Sellout musician told James Corden on The Late Late Show in February, “the location is hard,” and he’ll get married “when they can build me a red river with, like, gothic [arches] ... that’s matching my artistic [vision].” Mmm, same.

Though MGK and Megan didn’t give away any more Kravis details (unfortunately), they weren’t as shy when it came to their own romantic life. Taking to Instagram on May 15, Fox shared some... interesting details about her connection with MGK. She posted a screenshot of her texts with stylist Maeve Reilly, revealing that she and MGK cut a hole in her jumpsuit to have sex that night. (Casual.)

“Was this blue outfit expensive cause we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” Megan asked Maeve. The stylist responded, “I hate you,” and followed up with, “I’ll fix it.” Well, that was easy.

Just a thought: Megan might want to consider not wearing a jumpsuit for Kravis’ (next) big day.