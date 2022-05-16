Congratulations are in order for the least PDA-shy couple in Calabasas! Kourtney Karadashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married (for real this time) on Sunday, May 15 in Santa Barbara, California, according to TMZ and People. The couple reportedly exchanged vows outside on a sunny day; per TMZ, it looked like they said “I do” on the steps of a courthouse. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Kardashian and Barker for comment on these claims and did not hear back in time for publication.)

This is reportedly their second wedding, following their Las Vegas chapel nuptials on April 4 — and this time, they reportedly got a marriage license first, which means they’re legally married now. According to claims from both TMZ and People’s sources, this won’t be their last time tying the knot, either. The reality star and the drummer plan to get married “very soon” in Italy.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source claimed to People on May 15. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Although the Poosh founder and the tattoo enthusiast are far from traditional, they stayed true to a few classic wedding elements. In photos obtained by TMZ, it appears that Barker wore a black tux and Kardashian chose a white dress (knee-length, but still). Unlike at their chapel ceremony, they had a few family members and friends in attendance. Reportedly, Kardashian’s grandma and Barker’s dad were on the guest list. Per TMZ, after the Santa Barbara wedding, they escaped in a getaway car — a black convertible adorned with a “JUST MARRIED” sign. Sweet!

Diehard Kravis fans saw this all coming. In October 2021, just days after the couple got engaged, Kardashian posted an Instagram Story featuring a pair of handcuffs with two phrases engraved in French: “printemps été 2022” (English translation: “spring summer 2022”) and “2 octobre 18h30” (“Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.). She also tagged her new fiancé. Fans wondered if they planned to become husband and wife in the spring or summer of 2022, and sure enough, it looks like that theory was right.

Kardashian and Barker have yet to comment on their reported Santa Barbara wedding, but if my hunch is right, The Kardashians’ camera crew caught the whole thing on tape for Hulu. Gotta love a top-notch wedding videographer.