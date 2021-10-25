Wait, Did Kravis Really Reveal Their Wedding Date On A Pair Of Handcuffs?

Kravis is known for many things — black heart emojis, blood-related flirty comments, and (of course) being super in love, to name a few — but subtlety is not one of them. So when this duo posted a pair of handcuffs to their IG Stories with a date on them (Oct. 2, 2022), their fans jumped to one conclusion: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might have revealed their wedding date. Although we won’t know for sure when Kardashian and Barker are getting married until they decide to tell us, this fan theory is still worth exploring.

On Oct. 23, Kardashian posted a pair of handcuffs on top of what looks a lot like bed sheets to her IG Story and tagged Barker. (You see what I mean about subtlety?) And although the insinuation of that Instagram Story on its own would have been enough to get her followers talking, the engraving on the handcuffs became the topic of conversation instead.

The handcuffs, which were designed by Enfants Riches Déprimés, per The Daily Mail, had a few notable details engraved in French. On one side, they read “printemps été 2022,” which translates in English to “spring summer 2022.” On the other cuff, it read, “2 octobre 18h30,” which translates to “Oct. 2, 6:30 pm.”

Fans on Reddit immediately came up with a theory. One wrote, “Looks like it could be a wedding date- one year from now!” Although it might be a stretch, there is some merit to the idea: a fall wedding seems very fitting for this Halloween-loving couple. Plus, save-the-date handcuffs are very on-brand for Kravis.

As for “spring summer 2022,” there are two competing theories. Some think it’s simply a reference to the cuffs’ collection date: “The cuffs must have been from the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion week.”

But others wonder if it could be referring to a baby on the way. Admittedly, this theory is a little out there, but it’s not completely random. On Oct. 22, a source told Us Weekly, “[Kardashian and Barker] will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how.” A save-the-date/baby announcement on a pair of handcuffs might not be the most traditional way to do things, but that makes it even more perfect for Kravis.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kravis’ handcuffs, either. Barker shared a picture of similar cuffs on Oct. 15. But in his photo, the handcuffs have spikes. And you can see a little bit more detail: the beginning of a French street address, “12 rue de l’école.” (In French, “l’école” means school.) Interestingly enough, this isn’t the location of Enfants Riches Déprimés.

Although the rest of the address is cloaked in shadow, it seems like Kravis has something planned at a French school in the coming year — but only time will tell whether it’s a wedding, a baby shower, or a romantic vacation (or all of the above).