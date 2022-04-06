It’s Instagram official. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married — maybe. On April 6, Kardashian shared the sweet photos from her surprise Las Vegas wedding to the blink-182 drummer. And who officiated the wedding? An Elvis impersonator, of course. After all, it’s Vegas, baby.

As TMZ first reported on April 5, the couple married just hours after appearing at the 2022 Grammys where Barker performed. And now Kourtney has taken the celebration to the ‘gram (where it truly belongs). The reality star wrote of their Elvis-themed night, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Based on her caption, it’s clear that this celebration was just the first of many. And the comments only made that more obvious. Simon Huck, a close friend of the couple, commented on the photos, “Who doesn’t love a Vegas dress rehearsal?”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of dress rehearsals, Kardashian did actually have an outfit change for her spontaneous Vegas wedding. Despite attending the Grammys earlier, Kardashian did not stay in her black Et Och’s jumpsuit, opting instead for a yellow corset emblazoned with a huge cross. (Obviously, Kravis paired both their outfits with leather biker jackets.)

And despite previous claims from One Love Wedding Chapel (Kravis’ venue of choice) that they would not perform a marriage ceremony without all the proper paperwork, it sounds like that’s exactly what happened. Legal or not, a wedding celebration definitely went down, and Kardashian (and now, the rest of the internet) has the sweet photos to prove it.

Not to mention, the couple gave fans some insight into their post-wedding festivities, and their mini honeymoon was just as horny as you’d expect. On April 6, Barker and Kardashian posted the same photo of a hotel room door to their IG Stories. The door number? 69. (Duh.)

Instagram/@kourtneykardash

This won’t be the last wedding or honeymoon we see from Kravis (especially if Kris Jenner and The Kardashians camera crews have anything to say about it), but that doesn’t make it any less steamy — or any more legal.