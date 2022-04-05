Kourtney Kardashian reportedly married Travis Barker without a wedding dress.

We already knew that Kravis is forever, but it looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally made it official. According to reports, the couple got married (!) in Las Vegas, following Barker’s Grammys performance on April 3. Considering the duo has not confirmed their newlywed status yet, there’s still a lot we don’t know about their nuptials. But according to an eye witness, the ceremony involved a very surprising outfit choice. Apparently, Kardashian married Barker without a wedding dress — can you say “iconic”?

The couple reportedly eloped at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas at around 1:45 am on April 4, and the venue owner Marty Frierson has been sharing some insider intel on the celebration. According to Frierson, they couple showed up to the chapel dressed in their Grammys attire — AKA, Kardashian was still wearing the black cutout jumpsuit (from Et Ochs's fall 2022 collection) and the sheer black gloves that she sported on the red carpet. Based on paparazzi shots from the Daily Mail, it looks like Kravis added matching leather jackets to their wedding ‘fits, as well.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look was not exactly bridal, but it was sooo Kravis. Plus, that jumpsuit looks like it would be way easier to dance in than a wedding gown. And according to Frierson, that was a necessity for this celebration. On April 5, he told People, “They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis... They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.”

He added, “I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, ‘I got an Elvis,’ and there they were.” I love this for them (and Elvis impersonators everywhere)!

Although there’s still some debate on the legitimacy of the marriage (there’s confusion on whether the couple had a marriage license or not), this wedding certainly sounds like a night to remember — wedding dress or not.